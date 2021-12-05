Sistas Corner a new vintage stop in downtown Crookston

Sistas Corner is officially open in Crookston on North Main Street and the noticeable traffic is clue that the vintage stop was something desired downtown. Sisters, Shirley Seddon Iverson and Diane Seddon, had a business (The Norske Barn) on County Road 41 a handful of years ago and the longing for another shop has now become a reality.

At its first pop-up opening on Small Business Saturday, guests ventured through the aisles to discover the store’s new, recycled and repurposed furniture, decor and gifts with an artistic focus. Over 10 local and regional artists are currently featured at Sistas with drawn and painted art, custom leather work, photography, aromatherapy jewelry, and other handmade items on display. There’s even a special area called “Grandpa’s Overflow” in the back with eclectic hunting and fishing items, rustic signs and other “man-cave” like pieces.

Artists and crafters are invited to bring items into Sistas Corner for consignment, and special feature showings are also encouraged. Sistas Facebook page showcases the artists’ work and previews new items often.

When asked by the Times what they hope the store will do for Crookston, Diane said she hopes it will encourage others to set up shops especially downtown.

“I want to bring vitality back to Crookston,” she added.

Shirley mentioned that she hopes they can continue to showcase the regional artistic talent by having art and craft classes such as their first event on December 13 “Beginning Needle Felting ‘Make & Take’ a Snowman.”

“We also want people to walk Crookston’s historic downtown and find fun places to shop here,” she continued. “We want to continue to engage people to repurpose and recycle, and honor artists and gifts.”

Sistas Corner is located at 121 North Main Street in the corner space of the former VFW building. They’re open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 23 and open on December 24 (Christmas Eve) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winter hours after the holidays will be announced on their Facebook page “Sistas Corner Crookston.”

To sign up for Sistas Corner’s first craft event on December 13 “Beginning Needle Felting Class ‘Make & Take’ a Snowman” where participants will explore the wonder of forming wool into shapes, call 218-280-2854 or email sistascornercrox@gmail.com. The cost is $35 and the class size is limited to 10 people.