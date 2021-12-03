Chamber Ambassadors visit Aspen Chiropractic and Championship Taekwondo

Times Report

Crookston Area Chamber Ambassadors recently visited Aspen Chiropractic Clinic and Crookston Championship Taekwondo to acknowledge Dr. Stephen Kunz at Aspen and Master Rick Quirk at Taekwondo. Here's what they had to say about the visits:

"The first stop was to acknowledge Dr. Stephen Kunz, with Aspen Chiropractic Clinic. Dr. Kunz knows a variety of adjusting techniques and therapies. He can adjust your spine and extremities as well as addressing muscular issues using trigger point, massage, stretching, and exercises. In June 2020, Dr. Kunz was asked to come to Aspen Chiropractic. He has been enjoying his time at Aspen and looks forward to getting to know the people of Crookston and the surrounding communities. Clinic Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kunz, call 281-3811."

"The second stop was to visit Master Rick Quirk, Head Instructor/Owner, with Crookston Championship Taekwondo, The Art of Kicking and Punching. Master Quirk offers a variety of classes including Taekwondo (of all ages), Kumdo/Kumbub and Kettle Bells. He explains that his teaching style is traditional where students learn self-confidence, self-discipline, courtesy, integrity, and perseverance. Taekwondo promotes assertiveness, goal-orientation, calmness and concentration; many parents bring their children to Taekwondo so they can prepare them to deal with a bully. To learn more about Crookston Championship Taekwondo and Kumdo, contact Master Quirk at 281-1768 or cctkd@midco.net."

If you would like to be on an ambassador team committee, please email mlanda@visitcrookston.com