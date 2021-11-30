UMC’s Veden Center receives grant dollars from the Minnesota DEED

Submitted by Michelle Christopherson

The Department of Employment and Economic Development recently announced that the University of Minnesota Crookston’s Veden Center for Rural Economic Development is a recipient of the Small Business Partnership Grant Program.

“The DEED grant will be used to provide technical assistance for start-up and emerging businesses, as well as existing businesses,” said Mitch Berg, Associate Director.

Berg said the dollars will be used in helping to create businesses within rural Minnesota, along with Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) businesses.

“The purpose of this grant is to support the start-up, growth, and success of Minnesota's entrepreneurs and small business owners through the delivery of high quality free or low-cost professional business development and technical assistance services," he added.

The successful implementation of these grant funded projects will help facilitate an economic environment that produces job growth and supports the economic success of Minnesota individuals, businesses, and communities by providing opportunities for growth.

The Small Business Partnership program is for nonprofits and public entities who will provide and facilitate business development and technical assistance to entrepreneurs and small businesses.

This program was increased by $7M to $9.8M by the legislature and signed by Governor Walz to provide resources to businesses across Minnesota who have faced unprecedented challenges over the past two years.

DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more details about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website, the JoinUsMn.com website, or follow on Twitter. More information can be found: http://mn.gov/deed/newscenter/press-releases/index.jsp?id=1045-508677