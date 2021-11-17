Small Business Development Center free 'starting a business' webinar November 18

Submitted

A free webinar "Starting a Business" will be held November 18 starting at 11:30 a.m. Registration can be done online plus the workshop will also be held in the Pennington County Offices basement conference room at 101 Main North in Thief River Falls.

Every year thousands of American entrepreneurs start their own small businesses. From tech startups to clothing designers to tutoring services, new companies are started by resourceful people who make the choice to become their own bosses.

“Entrepreneurs who succeed in the long run tend to start businesses with a clear plan of action,” said Christine Anderson, northwest Minnesota Small Business Development Center Consultant.

"Starting a company is risky, but many of the pitfalls of a small business startup can be avoided if you have the right approach," she added.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and regional support partners. For more information, please contact Christine at: 218-281-8318 caanders@crk.umn.edu or contact the Northwest Minnesota Foundation / Northwest Minnesota Small Business Development Center, 201 3rd Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, 218-759-2057.