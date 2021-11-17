Nov. 27 Small Business Saturday collaboration with Chamber, DCDP

Times Report

This year's Small Business Saturday comes with a twist after a collaboration between the Crookston Area Chamber and Downtown Crookston Development Partnership which includes shopping and a "sip 'n shop" event at select stores.

Shopping on Saturday, November 27 will be held with over 25 participants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the "sip 'n shop" at chosen locations will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participating businesses include, but are not limited to, Sweetlight Gallery, Wonderful Life Foods, Alicia Berhow Photography, Synergy Nutrition, Fleet Supply, Shear Sisters, Bridge Street Candles, DeVoge Designs, Irishman's Shanty, Real Good Bath & Body, Erickson Embroidery/2nd St. Boutique, Willow & Ivy, Crookston Floral, Widman's Candy, Northern Planes Smoking Co., Made You Look by Terri LLC, EL Creations, b.loved, Korrie Blake Boutique, Sistas Corner, Partylight Fragrance, Designs by Allison Gotto, The Dudes Custom Seat Covers, and Avon by Pam Olson.

Specials will be posted on the Chamber's and DCDP's Facebook pages plus there's a chance to win prizes as you shop local.

A new store, Sistas Corner, will be having a pop-up on Small Business Saturday in the old VFW building now owned by Shirley and Kevin Iverson. The store will offer vintage items, art, gifts and decor, plus it will play host to other home businesses that day such as DeVoge Designs. (Watch for a more detailed feature on Sistas Corner in a later edition of the Times.)