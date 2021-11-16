Crookston Visitors Bureau celebrates one year, debuts marketing videos

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Visitors Bureau is celebrating one year as a nonprofit with a list of accomplishments under their belt including new marketing videos to draw people to stay, dine, shop and play. They've been working with Mud Mile Communications on tourism ads with slogan "Think Big About Going Small", have targeted thousands of visitors, and they're not stopping there.

The CVB, formerly known as the Crookston Convention & Visitors Bureau under the Chamber of Commerce, incorporated in 2020 and has seven voting members plus representatives from the community on the board. They're working on securing a tourism coordinator by 2022.

Their one-year accomplishments have included producing, printing and distributing 10,000 new visitors guides at visitors centers and in the community, working with the high school's trades classes to create professional "visitors centers" to accommodate guides at all four hotels, Valley Technology Park, Crookston Sports Center, University of Minnesota Crookston's Welcome Center, and City Hall; creating and maintaining a new website www.crookstoncvb.com, creating and distributing QR code stickers that feature where to eat, shop and stay; were the vision behind and established partnerships for the city's new welcome signs on Highway 2 and Highway 75, renovated and relocated the old "Welcome to Crookston" sign at the Downtown Square, produced and distributed welcome bags to long-term pipeline workers staying in Crookston plus welcome bags to youth hockey tournament participants, and gave out $7,000 in grants so far for Ox Cart Days (August 2021), Dart Divas Dart Tournament (February 2022), and Forks Karting Association Go Kart Races (December 2021.)

CVB collaborations have included new memberships with Riverland Association, Explore Minnesota and Pine to Prairie International Birding Trail, plus they've been working with the Crookston Area Chamber and Downtown Crookston Development Partnership on renewing the Beautification Committee and Welcome Home Crookston initiative for new residents.

The CVB also has ads running in the Crookston Times, on KROX Radio, with iNewz.tv, on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, commercials on YouTube, and co-op ads on Apple TV and Amazon Fire, plus they'll have upcoming ads on Valley News Live.

Want to learn more? Visit www.crookstoncvb.com