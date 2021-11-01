Joe's Diner opening restaurant in Crookston

Joe’s Diner announced today they’ll be moving into the building that currently houses El Gordito Market and they hope to open by early December. El Gordito announced on Facebook last week that they had permanently closed their Crookston location though their Grand Forks location in the Columbia Mall remains open.

Joe’s Diner owner Joe Bushaw, a Crookston native, told the Times it means a lot to be able to have gotten this far in his career and he’s happy to move back to Crookston.

“I am very family oriented so coming to Crookston where my family lives is very exciting,” said Bushaw. “My little siblings are more than excited and I am very excited to train them into the business.”

Bushaw also has a Joe’s Diner restaurant in East Grand Forks that is open 24 hours a day seven days a week which is his hope for the Crookston restaurant from the start. He also mentioned that with the starting wages he pays for their servers and cooks he hasn’t had much of a problem finding or keeping staff.

“We are overstaffed in East Grand Forks so there might be a possibility of employees from East Grand Forks merging to Crookston if we can’t find staff, however, I don’t think that will be a problem as I have already gotten calls and messages asking if we are hiring in the Crookston location.”

For more information and for up-to-date posts about the new restaurant’s remodeling and opening date, follow Joe’s Diner - Crookston, MN on Facebook.