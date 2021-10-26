Fournet Building closing in on remodel, one interested party for store front

The Fournet Building’s renovations are getting closer to completion with painting and carpeting going in office spaces on the second and third floors plus structural work wrapping up with developer Jeff Evers now prepping for the elevator to be installed. Evers told the Times work is mostly done for the viewing area from the atrium plus the drop ceilings and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) are “looking good.”

There are 50 office spaces or more throughout the Fournet and plans for Tri-Valley Opportunity Council’s move across the street could happen soon. When asked about the street-level store fronts, Evers says there one interested party he’s had conversations with and he'll share more information at a later date.

Inside the Fournet’s atrium is the massive skylight which now has all new structural beams that line the opening plus the old cross beams will be exposed with new custom-made brackets that Evers calls “the jewelry.”

“The brackets were custom made by Grand Forks Welding who actually opened for business the same time as the Fournet in 1885,” he explained. “16 brackets will be exposed and will look nice plus they’re functional.”

Evers also mentioned that some of the furnace piping will be exposed making for a more modern industrial look inside the building.