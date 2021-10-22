Crookston Library new hours effective November 1

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Public Library has adjusted its hours to better serve the needs of the community. The new hours will take effect November 1 and will be as follows:

Mondays from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesdays from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fridays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sundays from 1-5 p.m. (Sunday hours are effective from Labor Day to Memorial Day)

More information about the library can be found at larl.org.

About Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK Sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 833-522-5275 or online at www.larl.org.