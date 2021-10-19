Longtin Agency wellness donations are back with award to Cathedral class

Times Report

After a year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Longtin Agency is back with their Wellness Donation. For September 2021, Laurie Erickson’s class at Cathedral was recognized.

"Laurie has taught at Cathedral for many years and was awarded the Wellness Donation before," said Longtin Agency. "We know that she has and will continue to do great things for our community!"

"At Longtin Agency, we pride ourselves on donating our time and monetary efforts back into the community. We know that there is a lot that goes into being a good, active member of the community and we understand that our teachers and school staff play a huge role in educating our children on community efforts."

"We are approaching 10 years of Wellness Donations to our schools. This year, we would like to encourage public nominations and ask that you call us if you know of a teacher or school staff member that you feel promotes wellness in our community. All that we ask that our donations go back toward the classroom – to promote wellness in the community and classroom."

If you have questions or would like to nominate somebody, please contact Erica Perry at 218-281-1970 or erica@longtinagency.com.