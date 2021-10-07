First Community Credit Union hires Will Knox

Submitted by FCCU

Crookston Times

First Community Credit Union of Crookston is proud to announce the hire of Will Knox as an Ag/Commercial Loan Officer. Knox will be located at FCCU’s Crookston Branch at 2315 North Acres Dr.

As an Ag/Commercial Loan Officer, Knox will be responsible for helping members with agricultural and commercial lending in and around the Crookston area.

Knox, originally from Fisher, MN, graduated from NDSU in 2013 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. He brings an extensive background in farming and agriculture to FCCU. “Being a farmer gives me some insight into this position and will help me relate to our farmer’s needs while hopefully bringing value to their operations. I am looking forward to growing into this position and helping this agriculturally rich area grow with us,” says Knox.

During its 82-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest Credit Union. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The Credit Union's profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.