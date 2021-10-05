Brady Martz announces new shareholders

Submitted by Brady Martz

Crookston Times

The regional accounting firm of Brady Martz is excited to share that the firm has welcomed Megan Awalt, CPA, Ashley Engel, CPA, Jordan Rodgers, CPA, ABV, Adam Schatz, CPA, and Anthony Weisser, CPA to the shareholder group.

“These five professionals are incredibly talented and dedicated,” said Todd Van Dusen, President of Brady Martz. “I am thrilled to congratulate them as they take on their new leadership positions within the firm. Not only is this a huge career milestone for each of them, but it is also a decisive move for Brady Martz.”

Awalt joined the Brady Martz team in 2011 as an intern—she has spent the entirety of her professional accounting career with the firm. She splits her time between the firm’s Tax Department—performing tax planning and providing consulting for small businesses—and the Audit Department—performing engagements for employee benefit plans and financial institutions. A 2011 graduate of Minot State University, Awalt holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She is currently a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the North Dakota CPA Society (NDCPAS). Raised outside of Ray, North Dakota, Awalt currently lives in Minot with her husband and their two children.

A member of the Brady Martz team since 2008, Engel has spent the entirety of her professional accounting career with the firm. She specializes in performing audits of nonprofit organizations. Engel graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2008, earning a Bachelor of Accountancy. She is currently affiliated with the AICPA, the NDCPAS, and the University of North Dakota Alumni Association. Additionally, she serves as president of the board of directors of the United Day Nursery. Originally from Crookston, Minnesota, Engel currently resides in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with her husband, Preston, and their two children.

Rodgers joined Brady Martz in 2011, establishing his professional accounting career with the firm. He performs a variety of services, including business valuation and consulting, assisting with ownership transfers, merger and acquisition transactions, conflict and litigation resolution, lifetime strategic planning, value maximization, and more. Rogers studied at North Dakota State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 2010 and a Master of Accountancy in 2011. He is currently affiliated with the AICPA, the NDCPAS, the AICPA Forensic & Valuation Services Center, and Beta Gamma Sigma. Raised outside of Minot, North Dakota, Rodgers now lives in the city with his wife and their four children.

In 2006, Schatz graduated from Minot State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting & Finance. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Brady Martz team. He currently performs work in both the Tax and Audit Departments, serving clients in the construction, real estate, oil and gas, mutual insurance, and small business industries. Schatz is a member of the AICPA and the NDCPAS. Raised in Minot, North Dakota, he currently lives in Bismarck with his wife, Amy, and their three children.

Weisser has spent his entire accounting career with Brady Martz; he joined the firm in 2007, shortly after graduating from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Accountancy. As a member of the firm’s Tax Department, Weisser works with both individuals and businesses, serving clients in the construction, financial institution, and international taxation sectors. He is currently affiliated with the AICPA and the NDCPAS. Born and raised in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Weisser continues to reside in his hometown to this day, now with his wife and their four children.

Founded in 1927, Brady Martz has been providing exceptional client service for nearly a century. Headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the firm is comprised of seven offices spread throughout North Dakota and Minnesota. Brady Martz is proud to offer advisory, audit & assurance, and tax services to clients in a wide variety of industries. For more information, visit bradymartz.com.