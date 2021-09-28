Chamber Ambassadors visit Happy Joe's, Vertical Malt

Submitted by the Crookston Chamber

Crookston Times

Crookston Area Chamber Ambassadors are proud to celebrate and cheer for two of its members, Happy Joes & Ice Cream and Vertical Malt.

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream: "Thanks to Jake Fee and Ellie Koepp, Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream in Crookston lives on. Chamber Ambassadors stopped to visit the new owners and congratulate them on their new business venture and admire their courage, determination, and perseverance. Take advantage of their dine-in, curbside pickup or no-contact delivery options as you indulge in their delectable goodness. Their robust website offers the option to order pizzas & calzones, ice cream treats, appetizers, morning offerings, soups & salads, pasta, panini & sandwiches and burgers. Don’t forget the oversized sundaes. Yay for the entire Happy Joe’s Team; our community would be lost without you!"

Vertical Malt: "Cheers to Adam Wagner, president of Vertical Malt in Crookston. Adam and his sidekick, Seth, are making quite the splash as their business continues to grow. The team makes malt for craft brewing and craft distilling and are in the business of making the primary ingredient that goes into beer. Adam explains that their family farm grows 90-95% of the grain that comes through production which produces 170-190 tons of the finished product each year. “Business is good and it’s hard to keep up with demand”, explains Adam. His product is sold to businesses near and far and includes Bemidji Brewery, Rhombus Guys, Half Brothers and Far North Spirits, just to name a few."

If you would like to be on an ambassador team committee, please email mlanda@visitcrookston.com