Digi-Key Electronics recognized in Forbes list of America’s Best Employers by State 2021

Submitted

Crookston Times

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship electronic components, announced that it has been named to the third-annual prestigious list of America’s Best Employers By State 2021 by Forbes.

The results were based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors and considered every aspect of an employees’ experience including working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity. Employees across the nation were also asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Digi-Key and a select few other Minnesota companies with more than 500 employees were recognized, with Digi-Key ranking 12th on the list of 60 companies. The full list of best employers can be viewed on the Forbes site.

Digi-Key was named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers By State list, ranking 12th for Minnesota companies

“This recognition is a testament to our strong employee culture, positive work environment and industry-leading benefits package, even more so in the face of all that we have dealt with in the last 18 months,” said Shane Zutz, vice president, human resources for Digi-Key. “We serve a vast, global customer base – reaching more than 1 million customers worldwide annually – and the dedication by our people to serve our customers is the heart of Digi-Key’s reputation.”

This honor is one of several employer recognitions that has been awarded to Digi-Key recently, and past recognitions from the United States Department of Labor, Forbes, Inc., Twin Cities Business, and Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal have also identified Digi-Key as one of Minnesota’s strongest employers.

Digi-Key employees enjoy one of the leading benefits packages in the state, an abundance of on-site amenities, and robust educational and professional development opportunities. For more information on careers with Digi-Key, please visit their careers page.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics has been proudly headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, since 1972. Recognized as the global leader, innovator and pioneer of electronic components and automation products distribution, Digi-Key offers more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key employs more than 4,800 people in Northwest Minnesota and beyond, delivering over 25,000 packages per day to customers in 180+ countries around the world. More information is available at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.