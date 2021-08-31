Klobuchar, Smith announce federal funding for Thief River Falls Regional Airport

Times Report

Crookston Times

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded the Thief River Falls (TRF) Regional Airport more than $5 million for infrastructure improvements.

“Critical investments in our infrastructure help create jobs while enhancing public safety. This federal funding for the Thief River Falls Airport does just that by making key runway and airfield updates and boosting the region’s shipping, travel, and tourism sectors,” said Klobuchar. “As we round the corner of this pandemic, I’ll continue pushing for funding to ensure our state’s economic well-being.”

“Thief River Falls Regional Airport in Pennington County is a small but mighty airport that Minnesotans count on for travel and shipping,” said Smith. “It's also an economic driver, creating local jobs for the community. I’m glad the Department of Transportation is making this investment to construct an apron—the area where planes can park, board passengers, unload or refuel—as well as to improve an airfield and install lighting. I'm going to keep working to direct federal dollars towards Minnesota infrastructure projects."

The TRF Airport ships more than 1 million packages per year and houses Northland Community & Technical College’s nationally-acclaimed Aviation Maintenance Program. The grant funding awarded by DOT will allow TRF to improve its infrastructure by constructing an apron, installing runway incursion lighting, and reconstructing the airfield.