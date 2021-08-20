Polk County businesses join Parent Aware

Submitted by Parent Aware

Crookston Times

A select group of child care programs are the newest local programs to earn their Parent Aware Ratings. Parent Aware’s mission is to help families find the quality care and education their children need to succeed in school and life. These child care programs all volunteered to go above and beyond basic health and safety requirements and use best practices to support child development. The experiences children have during their first years of life will shape the adults they become, making it especially important for all children to have access to quality care and early education.

The local businesses who received ratings in Polk County include:

• Emily Gubrud

• Chanell Kappedal

• June Kassa

• Melissa Melby

• Hannah Olson

• Riverside Christian School Preschool

“These Parent Aware rated programs have gone above and beyond to build themselves as professionals in the early childhood field. I am proud to see these early educators recognized for their commitment to providing high quality care for children!” Cherida Even, Professional Development Advisor, for the Northwest Child Care Aware District, stated.

With few exceptions, any licensed child care provider is eligible to go through the Parent Aware process and receive a rating. They receive coaching, training, grants, higher Child Care Assistance reimbursement rates, and the ability to accept Early Learning Scholarships. Over 2,900 programs in Minnesota are rated. A full list of rated programs is available through an online search at www.ParentAware.org.