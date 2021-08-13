DEED launches small business partnership grant program

Submitted by DEED Commissioner Steve Grove

Crookston Times

The Department of Employment and Economic Development recently released applications for the Small Business Partnership Grant Program. DEED is seeking proposals from non-profits and public entities to provide and facilitate business development assistance and technical assistance services to entrepreneurs and small businesses. Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

The purpose of this grant is to support the start-up, growth, and success of Minnesota’s entrepreneurs and small business owners through the delivery of high quality free or low cost professional business development and technical assistance services. The successful implementation of these grant funded projects will help facilitate an economic environment that produces job growth and supports the economic success of Minnesota individuals, businesses, and communities by providing opportunities for growth.

DEED will hold an informational webinar on Tuesday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m., to join you can use the link online or use the audio only call in number 651-395-7448 (Conference ID 333 418 885#).

Funding will be allocated through a competitive process with a review by a committee of DEED staff and managers and external reviewers. Award decisions will be final and not subject to appeal. If selected, you may only incur eligible expenses when the grant contract agreement is fully executed by the awardee and DEED and the grant has reached its start date, October 2021.

If you have additional questions, join DEED on Tuesday, August 17 or email your question to MNSBP.DEED@state.mn.us by September 10. Each week, DEED will update the frequently asked questions on the Competitive Grants and Contracts page: https://mn.gov/deed/about/contracts/open-rfp.jsp.