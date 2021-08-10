B&B Kreations pops up in downtown Crookston

B&B Kreations has taken over the former Novel Cup space on West Robert Street and they've got custom creations and trendy threads for the whole family. B&B held a soft, rather quiet opening during Crazy Days and are now ready for your tailor-made orders and name brand clothes shopping.

Amelia Romero, who goes by “Betty”, told the Times that she and co-owner Breanna Rasmusson can create custom shirts, cups, hats, mugs, wine glasses, cooking mitts, towels, signs and more, and accept orders in their store or online, and can ship by mail. They’re also getting their social media page set up for easy access for customers.

“Breanna has been doing custom work for a while and started at home, and I’m just getting into it,” said Romero. “On one side of the store we have the custom orders and the other we have like a name brand clothes thrift store.”

“We do accept name brand clothes donations, but are not taking consignments at this time,” she added.

B&B is looking at doing pop-ups at local vendor shows like the upcoming Ox Cart Days Art, Craft & Vendor Show Saturday, August 21 and will continue to process orders locally.

B&B Kreations, which is located at 101 West Robert Street, is open six days a week, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the exception of Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. plus Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’re closed Sunday. They can be reached at bbskreations186@gmail.com for more info and for orders.