MnDOT, Tourism Center asking for input on teleworking project

Crookston Times

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the University of Minnesota Tourism Center have partnered to better understand Minnesota workers’ experience with telecommuting before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveys were developed to gather information from both workers and employers.

The surveys take 10-15 minutes to complete, and contributions to the project are vital. Individual responses will remain anonymous. Once the project is complete, results will be made available through a report posted on MnDOT and the Tourism Center websites.

Link to the worker survey: https://z.umn.edu/teleworker

Link to the employer survey: https://z.umn.edu/teleemployer