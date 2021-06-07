AgCountry, Farm Credit Services of North Dakota propose merger

Times Report

The board of directors from two farm credit associations in the upper Midwest have signed a memorandum of understanding that creates terms and conditions for a proposed merger.

AgCountry Farm Credit Services (AgCountry), based in Fargo and with an office in Crookston, and Farm Credit Services of North Dakota (FCSND), based in Minot, are currently undertaking due diligence to assess the benefits of a merger for stockholders and to finalize the terms of the merger agreement.

“The FCSND Board of Directors is committed to open-minded consideration of all strategic issues and opportunities that could create material and sustained benefits for our stockholders and staff,” said Bryan Ankenbauer, board chair for Farm Credit Services of North Dakota. “We are constantly working to live out this commitment.”

Ed Hegland, board chair for AgCountry Farm Credit Services, concurs. “As Farm Credit associations, we are tasked with serving agriculture and rural America. We believe it is our responsibility to think and act strategically about positioning our cooperative to best serve members’ needs, now and into the future," he said.

The merging of two farm credit organizations does not reduce competition as each association serves a specific territory in which they do not presently compete. The objectives of this proposed merger include expanded service offerings, ongoing strong commitment to local communities, increased innovation, improved long-term operating efficiencies, and ultimately, increased value and customer experience for our combined customers/member-owners. In pursuing these objectives, the associations do not anticipate any changes in branch locations or branch staffing due to this proposed merger.

A farm credit merger process is very comprehensive, including substantial due diligence, member informational meetings, and required approvals from the boards of directors, regulators, and each Association’s members. The earliest effective merger date would be January 1, 2022.

About AgCountry Farm Credit Services

Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., AgCountry is a member-owned, locally-governed lending institution that provides credit, financial and insurance services to farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses in eastern North Dakota, western Minnesota and central Wisconsin. AgCountry is a part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of cooperative financial services institutions that serves rural America. Learn more at AgCountry.com.

About Farm Credit Services of North Dakota

Farm Credit Services of North Dakota is a member-owned agricultural cooperative providing loans to farmers and ranchers for real estate, machinery, livestock and operating needs. FCSND also offers life & disability and crop insurance to the rural community. FCSND serves northwest and north central North Dakota and is part of the Farm Credit System. Learn more at FarmCreditND.com.