True Value gives back through Heroes Safety campaign

Crookston Times

Scott Maves’ Crookston True Value Hardware store, in partnership with the True Value Foundation, recently donated free health and safety products to Crookston’s Independent School District 593 through the Educational Heroes Safety Campaign.

“To ensure the health and safety of students, teachers, administrators and staff, True Value is donating over $500 worth of hand sanitizer, and germicidal cleaner,” said Scott’s True Value in a media release.

At the beginning of the pandemic, True Value Manufacturing retooled its EasyCare paint production facility in Cary, Illinois, to produce FDA-approved hand sanitizer and other essential cleaning products to meet unprecedented nationwide consumer demand for health and cleaning essentials. In August of last year, the True Value Foundation decided to go even further to address growing public need for these products as schools reopened by launching the Educational Heroes Safety Campaign.

This collaborative effort between the Company and its independent retailers aims to keep America’s kids learning while keeping all frontline educational heroes safe.