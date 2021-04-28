American Crystal donates to Beltrami Fire and Rescue

Times Report

Crookston Times

American Crystal Sugar Company has awarded Beltrami Fire and Rescue a check for $5,000 to help with the safety equipment purchases.

These funds will be used to purchase rescue flashlights, lights and mounts for fire helmets, gloves, new safety vests, and other safety equipment.

Beltrami Fire and Rescue currently has 20 active members in their volunteer fire department.

They currently service two townships for fire and three townships for medical support. In the past year they have been called to support the Fertile, Crookston, Nielsville and Climax fire departments.

In a release announcing the contribution, American Crystal says it is “proud to support the Beltrami Fire and Rescue and hopes this grant will help to assist with keeping these 20 active volunteer members a little safer.”