Heroes Rise Coffee in Crookston temporarily closed

Heroes Rise Coffee Company in Crookston is temporarily closed due to “massive equipment failure,” owner Matt VanGrinsven told the Times Monday. He says every piece of equipment they acquired when they took over the space formerly housed by Cofe has failed and they need to wait to see if they can get a loan from their bank or hear back from Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority who they had an agreement with.

Heroes Rise opened on University Avenue in Crookston in December and serves specialty coffee, baked goods and lunches. VanGrinsven said they had to shut down their kitchen two weeks ago due to equipment failure and “piece by piece” machines are failing.

“It’s tough right now as new equipment would be a heavy investment,” explained VanGrinsven. “It’s getting busier, but some months we lost money.”

“Our bank is nervous and this was not a turn key business,” he added. “Equipment costs are through the roof and we’ll just have to stay closed until we hear back from the bank and CHEDA. We want to be open in Crookston, we want to get back. It’s just that we want to provide a superior product and we can’t do that right now.”