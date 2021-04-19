Crookston AmericInn awarded the ‘Best’ in brand’s top performing hotels, teams

Submitted

Crookston Times

The AmericInn by Wyndham at 1821 University Ave today announced it has been awarded the annual “Best of AmericInn”, which recognizes the brand’s top performing hotels and their teams.

In celebration of the achievement, co-owner and general manager, Cory Dallager, and the Crookston Hospitality Group Inc., accepted the award from AmericInn and Wyndham leadership.

“Receiving this honor is a testament to the incredible work of our hotel teams in delivering top-notch hospitality day in and day out. In winning the hearts and loyalty of our guests, we’ve succeeded on both fronts and we’ll continue striving to set the bar even higher for what it means to be a 'Best of AmericInn’. We are thankful for our guests, the dedication to quality work by our staff and the support of the community.”

To be eligible for the award, hotels must demonstrate strong quality scores, outstanding guest reviews and an unwavering commitment to the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program and its members. Rooms feature free Wi-Fi, flat screen televisions, and solid masonry construction to enhance the sleep experience. Future renovations are planned to further enhance the customer experience.

AmericInn by Wyndham prides itself on delivering quality stays and genuine, neighborly service at more than 200 locations across the United States. Contemporary curb appeal, consistency and guest satisfaction are the brand’s specialties, assuring a warm retreat complete with hot breakfast, high- speed Wi-Fi, and warm java on the house. For more info, visit www.americinn.com or call 218-281-7800.