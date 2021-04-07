ODC announces program specialist

Submitted

Crookston Times

The Occupational Development Center (ODC) is delighted to introduce Helen DeVore-Hill as program specialist serving both the Crookston and Thief River Falls communities.

DeVore-Hill brings previous experience as an employment specialist at ODC’s Roseau division along with a longtime advocacy for individuals with disabilities. In addition, she holds a bachelor’s degree in health science and human services.

Helen’s mother provided a loving home for several foster children with disabilities while she was growing up. She then worked at a group home for children with disabilities for many years, which DeVore-Hill describes as one of the best jobs she ever had.

Day-to-day responsibilities include building relationships with community employers, partner organizations, staff and clients. The best part of the job for DeVore-Hill is “encouraging our clients. Having someone tell them they are smart and capable,” and seeing the transformation in how individuals view themselves. “Everything we do is for the people we serve, and it’s worth it to see the smiles on their faces,” she added.

Born in Okla. and raised in Hawaii, DeVore-Hill served a two-year term as a member of the USAF Security Forces at MacDill AFB in Tampa, Fla., where she lived for 23 years. Helen now calls northern MN home, happily married for five years to her husband who is originally from the area. She has two grown children—a son in Florida and a daughter in TRF—and three grandchildren, with two more on the way.