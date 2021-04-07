Crookston Chamber: 12th Adopt-a-Basket program about to begin

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Area Chamber 12th Annual Adopt-A-Basket Program is about to begin. The price of your hanging basket remains the same at $65.

It is the intention to hang baskets around Memorial Day weekend.

The flowers grown by D&D Garden Center are cared for by summer staff through the City of Crookston.

If you would like to participate, submit an application to the Crookston Area Chamber along with your payment.

You may find an information letter and the application at visitcrookston.com as well as on the chamber’s Facebook page.