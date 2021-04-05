Otto Bremer Trust awards 190 grants totaling $11.4 million

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $11,473,300 in grants and program-related investments to 190 organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

Following is a full list of grants awarded in the Red River Region, as well as selected grants in northern Minnesota closest to Crookston.

Red River Region

CCRI, Inc., Moorhead, MN, $60,000. To provide mental health and in-home family support to people with disabilities in Clay County.

Community Health Service Inc., Moorhead, MN, $100,000. For general operations to improve awareness of and targeted access to affordable healthcare for low-income individuals

Community Violence Intervention Center, Inc., Grand Forks, ND, $175,000. For general operations to provide comprehensive services to domestic violence survivors in the Grand Forks area.

Essentia Health Foundation, Fargo, ND, $30,000. To reduce patient anesthesia rates and improve the MRI experience for patients at Essentia Health-Fargo.

Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation, Fargo, ND, $28,350. To provide basic needs supports such as food, hygiene products, medical supplies, and other items as needed for low-income students in Fargo Public Schools.

Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley, Fargo, ND, $15,000. To provide free gently-used furniture to individuals and families in need following a disaster or other significant life change in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation, Lidgerwood, ND, $50,000. To build and equip a new grocery store in the city of Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

North Dakota Autism Center, Inc., West Fargo, ND, $83,000. To support programming for children with autism and the continuation of building an autism-friendly community in the West Fargo, Fargo, and Moorhead area.

North Dakota State College of Science Foundation, Wahpeton, ND, $90,000. To provide job skills training and registered apprenticeship options to New Americans in southeastern North Dakota.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND, $75,000. To provide quality data, tools, and information to organizations in North Dakota.

Presentation Partners in Housing, Fargo, ND, $95,000. For general operations to support people at risk of or experiencing homelessness and end homelessness in the Fargo-Moorhead metro area.

Red River Children's Advocacy Center, Fargo, ND, $75,000. For general opeartions to provide access to mental health and case management services for victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, domestic violence, neglect, and exploitation throughout the Red River Valley.

Central and northern Minnesota

Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, $60,000. For general operations to support youth development through out-of-school programming.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Leech Lake Area, Inc., Cass Lake, MN, $75,000. For general operations to provide safe and supportive youth development programs in the Leech Lake area.

Community Action Duluth, Duluth, MN, $25,829. To provide free, volunteer-powered income tax filing assistance to low-to-moderate income people.

Ely Community Health Center, Ely, MN, $11,000. To provide expanded medical health care access in and around Ely, Minnesota.

First Witness Child Advocacy Center, Duluth, MN, $50,000. To support the children and families who have been affected by abuse.

Friends Against Abuse, International Falls, MN, $75,000. For general operations to provide services to victims of crime in International Falls, Minnesota.

Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project, Brainerd, MN, $30,000. For general operations to provide restorative justice services for juvenile offenders, their families, and the community in Crow Wing County.

Life House, Inc., Duluth, MN, $60,000. For general operations to provide homeless and at-risk youth with comprehensive supportive services.

North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity, Virginia, MN, $25,000. For general operations to assist Iron Range families with building and maintaining affordable housing.

Sawtooth Mountain Clinic, Grand Marais, MN, $25,000. To provide comprehensive dental care for low-income children, young adults, and pregnant women in Cook County, Minnesota, and the Grand Portage Reservation.

Serve Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, $65,000. To support direct literacy support through a Total Learning Classroom model at Madison Elementary in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Sexual Assault Services, Inc., Brainerd, MN, $70,000. For general operations to provide support services for survivors of sexual assault and increase sexual violence prevention education and awareness in Crow Wing County.

Terebinth Refuge, Waite Park, MN, $50,000. To provide emergency shelter, transitional housing, and holistic supportive services to sexually exploited and trafficked women and their small children in Central Minnesota.

Volunteers of America, Inc., Edina, MN, $58,000. To provide affordable and supportive housing to promote stability for families experiencing homelessness.