Championship Tae Kwon Do moving into former Legion site

Interested in Tae Kwon Do? You’ll soon be able to sign up for classes and learn about the martial art in their new space at the former American Legion building on Ash Street.

Championship TKD instructor Rick Quirk told the Times they are currently renovating what was the Legion’s dining room area for martial arts and he’s looking forward to getting back to classes and demonstrations in the community.

Quirk, who has been teaching TKD in Crookston for 11 years and practicing the art for 32 years, said TKD has been looking for their own space for a “long, long time” and, after Just For Kix expanded their classes and offerings, an opportunity to lease the Legion came about.

TKD offers classes for the preschool age twice a week, elementary school age twice a week and older students twice a week.

“We’ll be looking to add extra classes once we are in the new space,” Quirk added.

If you’re interested in signing up for Tae Kwon Do classes or to find out about upcoming performances and demonstrations, call (218) 281-1768, email cctkd@midco.net or follow Crookston Championship Tae Kwon Do, LLC on Facebook.