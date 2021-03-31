Northern Sky Bank merges with United Valley Bank

Times Report

Crookston Times

As of March 22, 2021, Northern Sky Bank of Crookston has merged with United Valley Bank, described in a release by United Valley Bank as “one of the fastest-growing community banks in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.”

“United Valley Bank has been serving local communities in the region with strong banking values and local decision-making for more than a century,” the release goes on to state.

“You'll see a different name on the building in Crookston, but the folks inside will be the same,” says Barry Hanson, CEO and president of United Valley Bank. “We're merging two successful banks and two fantastic teams, and our customers are going to see the benefits.”

As a result of the merger, United Valley Bank has also announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors, Dan Rust and Scott Mahar.

Rust is an attorney and currently serves as a partner with Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust PLLC in Crookston. Rust brings more than four decades of business and legal experience to his position on the bank’s board. Mahar is a third-generation farmer from Cavalier, North Dakota, and is involved in the sugar beet industry, a vital part of the Red River Valley economy.

United Valley Bank has locations in Grand Forks and Cavalier, North Dakota, as well as Minnesota locations in Argyle, Hallock, Lancaster, Mahnomen, Twin Valley, and, now, Crookston.