Crystal donates $10K to RiverView building project

Times Report

Crookston Times

American Crystal Sugar Company recently made a donation through the RiverView Foundation to help fund RiverView’s hospital and clinic replacement project, RiverView 2020.

“Together, American Crystal and RiverView are trying to build a better community for people who live and work around this area by providing very needed healthcare locally,’’ shared Tammy Moe, American Crystal’s Crookston factory cost accountant. “American Crystal is very proud to partner with RiverView as it continues to strive to provide these needed services.’’

RiverView Health’s new 80,000 square foot building opened in October 2020.

The new space houses a top-floor patient-centered, family-inclusive hospital Inpatient Unit with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites.

The ground level includes a large clinic with 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, and four consultation rooms. The lower level also consists of a lobby café, a non-denominational meditation room, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

“I would like to thank American Crystal Sugar for their past support to RiverView and for the support to the project,’’ stated Foundation Director Randy Schoenborn. “Their support, along with the many others, is a testimonial to how important having a strong local healthcare system is for Crookston and our rural communities.’’

For more information on projects through the Foundation, contact Schoenborn by phone at 281-9249 or via email at rschoenborn@riverviewhealth.org.