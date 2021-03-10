Crookston Hugo’s, customers donate to children’s fund through RiverView Foundation

Submitted

Crookston Times

The money is from donations given at the registers by customers during a designated time, with a dollar-for-dollar match from Hugo’s.

“Hugo’s is happy to be a partner with an organization like RiverView,’’ Nelson stated. “The Children’s Fund is a worthwhile project in which we are proud to donate.’’

Recent projects made possible through the Children’s Fund include additions to the Fast ForWord Reading Improvement Program, comfort teddy bears and dogs for children in the Emergency Department or who are having surgical procedures, CPR infant training kits, and Halo sleepsacks to help protect newborns from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

For more information on the Children’s Health Fund or any RiverView Foundation program, contact Randy Schoenborn at 281-9249 or rschoenborn@riverviewhealth.org.