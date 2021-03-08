Welcome sign group meets with MnDOT

Times Report

Members of the welcome sign project group, which include the Crookston Visitors Bureau and their two City Council representatives, Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority, Crookston High School Industrial Technology program, and the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership, met with representatives of Minnesota Department of Transportation last week to go over the current signs locations, measurements, permit needs and to share preliminary design info in hopes to move the project forward to replace the two current welcome signs on Highway 2 and Highway 75 this spring.

There was talk of adding third and fourth future welcome sign locations in the permitting process as well.

Local landscapers, Ryan Laraviere of Outdoor Solutions and Morgan Terpstra of TLC Lawn Care, have also been included in the preliminary planning process.