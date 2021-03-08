SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

Welcome sign group meets with MnDOT

Times Report
Crookston Times

Members of the welcome sign project group, which include the Crookston Visitors Bureau and their two City Council representatives, Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority, Crookston High School Industrial Technology program, and the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership, met with representatives of Minnesota Department of Transportation last week to go over the current signs locations, measurements, permit needs and to share preliminary design info in hopes to move the project forward to replace the two current welcome signs on Highway 2 and Highway 75 this spring.

There was talk of adding third and fourth future welcome sign locations in the permitting process as well.

Local landscapers, Ryan Laraviere of Outdoor Solutions and Morgan Terpstra of TLC Lawn Care, have also been included in the preliminary planning process.

Ward 2 City Council member Steve Erickson, MnDOT’s Terry Condon, MnDOT’s Brad Knudson, CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth, Ward 5 City Council member Joe Kresl and CVB Chair Nell DeBoer near the welcome sign on Highway 75 South.
MnDOT's Terry Condon and Ward 5 City Council member Joe Kresl talk landscaping near the Highway 2 welcome sign.