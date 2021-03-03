Erin LaPlante State Farm office now open

Erin LaPlante’s dream of owning her own business came true this week when she opened her new State Farm insurance office in downtown Crookston. She was welcomed by her two employees, Jennifer Larson and Sandy Perkins, who remained in the office after Courtney Pulkrabek’s departure.

LaPlante told the Times that she visited with a recruiter back in January 2020 and then took time to learn more about State Farm’s vision and mission before her August interview followed by the start of an internship in October.

“The workshop weeks were all virtual, but are typically held in Atlanta,” she explained. “I finished my 20 weeks of learning Sunday and opened the office Monday.”

LaPlante’s State Farm specializes in home, auto, life, and renter’s insurance plus short and long-term disability insurance and supplemental hospital policies. She will be managing and providing service for existing customers, and hopes to grow the business by gaining new customers as well.

“My goal is to make sure my customers have adequate coverage and I hope to get involved in the community, too,” said LaPlante. “While in the Leadership Crookston program under Lori Wagner the dream of owning my own business first came to me and those conversations popped into my head again recently.”

Erin LaPlante State Farm insurance office is located at 210 North Broadway and can be reached at (218) 281-2234.