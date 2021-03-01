RiverView Foundation office moves to better serve donors

Submitted

Crookston Times

Now that Giving Hearts Day 2021 is in the books, it’s time to move on, or in the RiverView Foundation’s case, move.

To better accommodate donors, the Foundation office has relocated across the road to the south into the Home Care Building.

“Long term we would like the Foundation office to be in a spot where donors can drive up and have ready access to the office for in-person visits, and we feel we would like to test the Home Care Building as a place with close-to-the-door parking and easy accessibility,’’ shared Foundation Director Randy Schoenborn.

The new location is at 721 S Minnesota Street. To make an appointment with Schoenborn, call 218.281.9249.