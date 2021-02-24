SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

Polk County resiliency grants total around 126

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

    The Polk County Board of Commissioners recently approved a resolution awarding $622,143 in business relief grants to local businesses within the county. The county received the funds in January 2021 to put towards businesses adversely affected by pandemic shutdown orders by the Governor.

    Approximately 126 businesses and nonprofits from rural East Grand Forks, rural Crookston, rural Fosston, City of East Grand Forks, City of Crookston and City of Fosston received funding. Smaller towns like Winger, Mentor, McIntosh, Erskine, Lengby, Gentilly, and Fertile were accounted for under the rural categories for each city.

    East Grand Forks and Crookston received $200,000 to distribute, Fosston received $120,000 and rural Polk County received $100,000, plus the remainder of $2,143 was distributed to rural Polk County.

    “As with the CARES funds the cities of Fosston, East Grand Forks and Crookston city staff worked with their local businesses to determine their needed use of these funds,” Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting wrote in the board packet. “The city staffs also assisted me greatly to determine grant awards for businesses outside of those three cities.”

    “The priority of these funds was meant to help businesses most adversely affected by pandemic shut down orders by the Governor, those mainly being restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters,” he added.

    Whiting said all funds must be distributed by March 15.

    Businesses who received/will receive funding include:

    Rural East Grand Forks

    A&H Vending - $2,000

    Alvarado Fire - $2,000

    Huot - $4,800

    NPPGA - $1,000

    TOTAL = $9,800

    Rural Crookston

    The Other Place - $5,150

    Luxe Salon (Tanya Benson) - $1,000

    Polk County Fair - $1,244

    Paws Hoofs and Claws - $1,000

    Luxe Salon (Donna Bjerk) - $1,000

    Attractions Salon (Vickie Solie) - $1,000

    Agassiz Environmental Learning Center - $2,000

    Side Street Bar & Grill - $5,150

    Clear Image Collective - $2,000

    Northside Express - $5,150

    Aaron Swenby Construction - $1,000

    Mill Street Café LLC - $5,150

    Erickson's Smokehouse Catering - $5,150

    Salon 32 - $1,000

    Snow Sled Inn Bar & Grill - $5,150

    Cloud Nine Studios Photography LLC - $1,000

    Stacy Erickson (LilaRose Stylist) - $1,000

    TOTAL = $44,144

    Rural Fosston

    Spring Lake VFW - Lengby - $5,150

    Parenteau's Oof-Da Tacos - $5,150

    Moran's Supper Club, Winger - $5,150

    Kiecker Coatings - $1,000

    Kiecker Countryside Daycare - $1,000

    Ness Café, Erskine - $5,150

    Red Lake County Co-op McIntosh Cenex - $1,000

    Manecke Heating & Cooling - $1,000

    The Deuce Bar & Grill, Erskine - $5,150

    The Beauty Room DBA Sue's Hair Etc - $1,000

    Little Bobby's Bar & Grill, McIntosh - $5,150

    Michelle's Daycare - $1,000

    Lakeview Resort, Mentor - $5,150

    Liquor Pigs, Winger - $5,150

    Krissy's Hair Affair - $1,000

    TOTAL = $48,200

    City of East Grand Forks

    1st Glance Event Design - $5,000

    Al Huda Islamic Center East Grand Forks MN - $2,000

    American Legion Post 157 - $2,000

    Central Stores Inc - $7,500

    East River's Edge Corp - $7,500

    Boardwalk Bar & Grill LLC - $7,500

    S + S Luck - $7,500

    El Azteca East Grand Forks Inc - $7,500

    Yogurt & Things - $2,000

    Dacotah Aerie Number 350 - $2,000

    Proll LLC - $15,000

    Great Expectations Child Care - $3,000

    Heritage Foundation of East Grand Forks - $4,000

    The Diner on Main LLC - $15,000

    Inthanon LLC - $7,500

    SJA Thunder Corp - $15,000

    Conely & Dub Inc - $15,000

    William R Norman -     $5,000

    Red Pepper East - $3,500

    Red River Masonic Lodge 292 - $2,000

    River Cinema Inc - $7,500

    Salon 222 - $5,000

    Sickies ND Inc - $7,500

    The Spud Jr LLC - $15,000

    Triangle Coach Service LLC - $15,000

    Up North Hospitality Inc - $7,500

    VFW Post #3817 - $2,000

    Waves Float Center LLC - $5,000

    TOTAL = $200,000

    City of Crookston

    Firefighter's Assoc. - $2,000

    RBJ's - $9,000

    El Gordito - $9,000

    Wonderful Life Foods - $5,000

    United Way - $2,000

    Functionally Fit - $9,000

    Heroes Rise - $2,500

    Holiday Store - $3,000

    Healing Hands Massage - $2,500

    China Moon - $9,000

    Gold Star Steam Cleaning - $3,000

    Cobblestone Hotel - $9,000

    TLC Hair Care - $2,500

    Studio 108 (Stacy Nicholls) - $2,500

    Studio 108 (Martha Newquist) - $2,500

    AmericInn - $9,000

    Irishman's Shanty - $9,000

    Hong's - $9,000

    Touch of Hands - $2,500

    River Cinema DBA Grand Theatre - $9,000

    Shear Sisters (Kari Trudeau) - $2,500

    Anytime Fitness - $9,000

    Mugoos Pizza - $4,500

    IC Muggs - $4,500

    Erickson Embroidery - $3,000

    Blue Line Club - $2,000

    Cutting Edge Salon - $2,500

    Synergy - $2,500

    Masonic Lodge - $2,000

    Shear Sisters (T Durbin) - $2,500

    Polk County Historical Society - $2,000

    L & C Stahlecker & Sons (DBA Crookston Inn) - $9,000

    Drafts Sports Bar and Grill - $9,000

    VFW - $9,000

    Moon Child Massage - $2,500

    Eagles - $9,000

    Joyful Heart Photogrphy - $2,500

    Happy Joes - $9,000

    YOU-Neek Impression - $2,000

    TOTAL = $200,000

    City of Fosston

    Shear Magic Salon & Tanning - $3,000

    Trident Educational Consulting - $7,000

    Abby Pearson Massage - $2,500

    Embassy Community Center - $2,000

    Cut N Creations - $4,000

    GirlTime Getaways, LLC - $7,500

    Sjulson Family Dentistry - $4,000

    Smiles Designs by Sandwick - $7,000

    Moore Family Theatre - $24,999

    Daroos Pizza - $3,000

    The Cutting Edge - $4,000

    Anytime Fitness - $7,500

    Ventures Bar & Grill - $7,500

    Murphy Flooring - $3,000

    Generations Clothing for Him - $2,000

    Carlin Family Funeral Service - $3,000

    Thrivent Financial - $7,000

    LePiers Inc - $4,000

    Fosston Subway - $4,000

    LePier Lodge - $4,000

    LePier Oil Co - $3,000

    Chiropractic Health Clinic - Mitch Marquis - $3,000

    MDV, Inc - $3,000

    TOTAL = $119,999