Polk County resiliency grants total around 126
The Polk County Board of Commissioners recently approved a resolution awarding $622,143 in business relief grants to local businesses within the county. The county received the funds in January 2021 to put towards businesses adversely affected by pandemic shutdown orders by the Governor.
Approximately 126 businesses and nonprofits from rural East Grand Forks, rural Crookston, rural Fosston, City of East Grand Forks, City of Crookston and City of Fosston received funding. Smaller towns like Winger, Mentor, McIntosh, Erskine, Lengby, Gentilly, and Fertile were accounted for under the rural categories for each city.
East Grand Forks and Crookston received $200,000 to distribute, Fosston received $120,000 and rural Polk County received $100,000, plus the remainder of $2,143 was distributed to rural Polk County.
“As with the CARES funds the cities of Fosston, East Grand Forks and Crookston city staff worked with their local businesses to determine their needed use of these funds,” Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting wrote in the board packet. “The city staffs also assisted me greatly to determine grant awards for businesses outside of those three cities.”
“The priority of these funds was meant to help businesses most adversely affected by pandemic shut down orders by the Governor, those mainly being restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters,” he added.
Whiting said all funds must be distributed by March 15.
Businesses who received/will receive funding include:
Rural East Grand Forks
A&H Vending - $2,000
Alvarado Fire - $2,000
Huot - $4,800
NPPGA - $1,000
TOTAL = $9,800
Rural Crookston
The Other Place - $5,150
Luxe Salon (Tanya Benson) - $1,000
Polk County Fair - $1,244
Paws Hoofs and Claws - $1,000
Luxe Salon (Donna Bjerk) - $1,000
Attractions Salon (Vickie Solie) - $1,000
Agassiz Environmental Learning Center - $2,000
Side Street Bar & Grill - $5,150
Clear Image Collective - $2,000
Northside Express - $5,150
Aaron Swenby Construction - $1,000
Mill Street Café LLC - $5,150
Erickson's Smokehouse Catering - $5,150
Salon 32 - $1,000
Snow Sled Inn Bar & Grill - $5,150
Cloud Nine Studios Photography LLC - $1,000
Stacy Erickson (LilaRose Stylist) - $1,000
TOTAL = $44,144
Rural Fosston
Spring Lake VFW - Lengby - $5,150
Parenteau's Oof-Da Tacos - $5,150
Moran's Supper Club, Winger - $5,150
Kiecker Coatings - $1,000
Kiecker Countryside Daycare - $1,000
Ness Café, Erskine - $5,150
Red Lake County Co-op McIntosh Cenex - $1,000
Manecke Heating & Cooling - $1,000
The Deuce Bar & Grill, Erskine - $5,150
The Beauty Room DBA Sue's Hair Etc - $1,000
Little Bobby's Bar & Grill, McIntosh - $5,150
Michelle's Daycare - $1,000
Lakeview Resort, Mentor - $5,150
Liquor Pigs, Winger - $5,150
Krissy's Hair Affair - $1,000
TOTAL = $48,200
City of East Grand Forks
1st Glance Event Design - $5,000
Al Huda Islamic Center East Grand Forks MN - $2,000
American Legion Post 157 - $2,000
Central Stores Inc - $7,500
East River's Edge Corp - $7,500
Boardwalk Bar & Grill LLC - $7,500
S + S Luck - $7,500
El Azteca East Grand Forks Inc - $7,500
Yogurt & Things - $2,000
Dacotah Aerie Number 350 - $2,000
Proll LLC - $15,000
Great Expectations Child Care - $3,000
Heritage Foundation of East Grand Forks - $4,000
The Diner on Main LLC - $15,000
Inthanon LLC - $7,500
SJA Thunder Corp - $15,000
Conely & Dub Inc - $15,000
William R Norman - $5,000
Red Pepper East - $3,500
Red River Masonic Lodge 292 - $2,000
River Cinema Inc - $7,500
Salon 222 - $5,000
Sickies ND Inc - $7,500
The Spud Jr LLC - $15,000
Triangle Coach Service LLC - $15,000
Up North Hospitality Inc - $7,500
VFW Post #3817 - $2,000
Waves Float Center LLC - $5,000
TOTAL = $200,000
City of Crookston
Firefighter's Assoc. - $2,000
RBJ's - $9,000
El Gordito - $9,000
Wonderful Life Foods - $5,000
United Way - $2,000
Functionally Fit - $9,000
Heroes Rise - $2,500
Holiday Store - $3,000
Healing Hands Massage - $2,500
China Moon - $9,000
Gold Star Steam Cleaning - $3,000
Cobblestone Hotel - $9,000
TLC Hair Care - $2,500
Studio 108 (Stacy Nicholls) - $2,500
Studio 108 (Martha Newquist) - $2,500
AmericInn - $9,000
Irishman's Shanty - $9,000
Hong's - $9,000
Touch of Hands - $2,500
River Cinema DBA Grand Theatre - $9,000
Shear Sisters (Kari Trudeau) - $2,500
Anytime Fitness - $9,000
Mugoos Pizza - $4,500
IC Muggs - $4,500
Erickson Embroidery - $3,000
Blue Line Club - $2,000
Cutting Edge Salon - $2,500
Synergy - $2,500
Masonic Lodge - $2,000
Shear Sisters (T Durbin) - $2,500
Polk County Historical Society - $2,000
L & C Stahlecker & Sons (DBA Crookston Inn) - $9,000
Drafts Sports Bar and Grill - $9,000
VFW - $9,000
Moon Child Massage - $2,500
Eagles - $9,000
Joyful Heart Photogrphy - $2,500
Happy Joes - $9,000
YOU-Neek Impression - $2,000
TOTAL = $200,000
City of Fosston
Shear Magic Salon & Tanning - $3,000
Trident Educational Consulting - $7,000
Abby Pearson Massage - $2,500
Embassy Community Center - $2,000
Cut N Creations - $4,000
GirlTime Getaways, LLC - $7,500
Sjulson Family Dentistry - $4,000
Smiles Designs by Sandwick - $7,000
Moore Family Theatre - $24,999
Daroos Pizza - $3,000
The Cutting Edge - $4,000
Anytime Fitness - $7,500
Ventures Bar & Grill - $7,500
Murphy Flooring - $3,000
Generations Clothing for Him - $2,000
Carlin Family Funeral Service - $3,000
Thrivent Financial - $7,000
LePiers Inc - $4,000
Fosston Subway - $4,000
LePier Lodge - $4,000
LePier Oil Co - $3,000
Chiropractic Health Clinic - Mitch Marquis - $3,000
MDV, Inc - $3,000
TOTAL = $119,999