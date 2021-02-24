Polk County resiliency grants total around 126

The Polk County Board of Commissioners recently approved a resolution awarding $622,143 in business relief grants to local businesses within the county. The county received the funds in January 2021 to put towards businesses adversely affected by pandemic shutdown orders by the Governor.

Approximately 126 businesses and nonprofits from rural East Grand Forks, rural Crookston, rural Fosston, City of East Grand Forks, City of Crookston and City of Fosston received funding. Smaller towns like Winger, Mentor, McIntosh, Erskine, Lengby, Gentilly, and Fertile were accounted for under the rural categories for each city.

East Grand Forks and Crookston received $200,000 to distribute, Fosston received $120,000 and rural Polk County received $100,000, plus the remainder of $2,143 was distributed to rural Polk County.

“As with the CARES funds the cities of Fosston, East Grand Forks and Crookston city staff worked with their local businesses to determine their needed use of these funds,” Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting wrote in the board packet. “The city staffs also assisted me greatly to determine grant awards for businesses outside of those three cities.”

“The priority of these funds was meant to help businesses most adversely affected by pandemic shut down orders by the Governor, those mainly being restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters,” he added.

Whiting said all funds must be distributed by March 15.

Businesses who received/will receive funding include:

Rural East Grand Forks

A&H Vending - $2,000

Alvarado Fire - $2,000

Huot - $4,800

NPPGA - $1,000

TOTAL = $9,800

Rural Crookston

The Other Place - $5,150

Luxe Salon (Tanya Benson) - $1,000

Polk County Fair - $1,244

Paws Hoofs and Claws - $1,000

Luxe Salon (Donna Bjerk) - $1,000

Attractions Salon (Vickie Solie) - $1,000

Agassiz Environmental Learning Center - $2,000

Side Street Bar & Grill - $5,150

Clear Image Collective - $2,000

Northside Express - $5,150

Aaron Swenby Construction - $1,000

Mill Street Café LLC - $5,150

Erickson's Smokehouse Catering - $5,150

Salon 32 - $1,000

Snow Sled Inn Bar & Grill - $5,150

Cloud Nine Studios Photography LLC - $1,000

Stacy Erickson (LilaRose Stylist) - $1,000

TOTAL = $44,144

Rural Fosston

Spring Lake VFW - Lengby - $5,150

Parenteau's Oof-Da Tacos - $5,150

Moran's Supper Club, Winger - $5,150

Kiecker Coatings - $1,000

Kiecker Countryside Daycare - $1,000

Ness Café, Erskine - $5,150

Red Lake County Co-op McIntosh Cenex - $1,000

Manecke Heating & Cooling - $1,000

The Deuce Bar & Grill, Erskine - $5,150

The Beauty Room DBA Sue's Hair Etc - $1,000

Little Bobby's Bar & Grill, McIntosh - $5,150

Michelle's Daycare - $1,000

Lakeview Resort, Mentor - $5,150

Liquor Pigs, Winger - $5,150

Krissy's Hair Affair - $1,000

TOTAL = $48,200

City of East Grand Forks

1st Glance Event Design - $5,000

Al Huda Islamic Center East Grand Forks MN - $2,000

American Legion Post 157 - $2,000

Central Stores Inc - $7,500

East River's Edge Corp - $7,500

Boardwalk Bar & Grill LLC - $7,500

S + S Luck - $7,500

El Azteca East Grand Forks Inc - $7,500

Yogurt & Things - $2,000

Dacotah Aerie Number 350 - $2,000

Proll LLC - $15,000

Great Expectations Child Care - $3,000

Heritage Foundation of East Grand Forks - $4,000

The Diner on Main LLC - $15,000

Inthanon LLC - $7,500

SJA Thunder Corp - $15,000

Conely & Dub Inc - $15,000

William R Norman - $5,000

Red Pepper East - $3,500

Red River Masonic Lodge 292 - $2,000

River Cinema Inc - $7,500

Salon 222 - $5,000

Sickies ND Inc - $7,500

The Spud Jr LLC - $15,000

Triangle Coach Service LLC - $15,000

Up North Hospitality Inc - $7,500

VFW Post #3817 - $2,000

Waves Float Center LLC - $5,000

TOTAL = $200,000

City of Crookston

Firefighter's Assoc. - $2,000

RBJ's - $9,000

El Gordito - $9,000

Wonderful Life Foods - $5,000

United Way - $2,000

Functionally Fit - $9,000

Heroes Rise - $2,500

Holiday Store - $3,000

Healing Hands Massage - $2,500

China Moon - $9,000

Gold Star Steam Cleaning - $3,000

Cobblestone Hotel - $9,000

TLC Hair Care - $2,500

Studio 108 (Stacy Nicholls) - $2,500

Studio 108 (Martha Newquist) - $2,500

AmericInn - $9,000

Irishman's Shanty - $9,000

Hong's - $9,000

Touch of Hands - $2,500

River Cinema DBA Grand Theatre - $9,000

Shear Sisters (Kari Trudeau) - $2,500

Anytime Fitness - $9,000

Mugoos Pizza - $4,500

IC Muggs - $4,500

Erickson Embroidery - $3,000

Blue Line Club - $2,000

Cutting Edge Salon - $2,500

Synergy - $2,500

Masonic Lodge - $2,000

Shear Sisters (T Durbin) - $2,500

Polk County Historical Society - $2,000

L & C Stahlecker & Sons (DBA Crookston Inn) - $9,000

Drafts Sports Bar and Grill - $9,000

VFW - $9,000

Moon Child Massage - $2,500

Eagles - $9,000

Joyful Heart Photogrphy - $2,500

Happy Joes - $9,000

YOU-Neek Impression - $2,000

TOTAL = $200,000

City of Fosston

Shear Magic Salon & Tanning - $3,000

Trident Educational Consulting - $7,000

Abby Pearson Massage - $2,500

Embassy Community Center - $2,000

Cut N Creations - $4,000

GirlTime Getaways, LLC - $7,500

Sjulson Family Dentistry - $4,000

Smiles Designs by Sandwick - $7,000

Moore Family Theatre - $24,999

Daroos Pizza - $3,000

The Cutting Edge - $4,000

Anytime Fitness - $7,500

Ventures Bar & Grill - $7,500

Murphy Flooring - $3,000

Generations Clothing for Him - $2,000

Carlin Family Funeral Service - $3,000

Thrivent Financial - $7,000

LePiers Inc - $4,000

Fosston Subway - $4,000

LePier Lodge - $4,000

LePier Oil Co - $3,000

Chiropractic Health Clinic - Mitch Marquis - $3,000

MDV, Inc - $3,000

TOTAL = $119,999