‘100 Rural Women’ schedules first meetings

Times Report

Crookston Times

100 Rural Women, a nonprofit based in northern Minnesota, is gathering input on women’s networks and leadership experiences in Northwest Minnesota.

“We are really excited about this program as 100 Rural Women’s first step toward launching one of our signature programs, ‘​100 in 100​’. In 2021, we will be holding 100 virtual gatherings across the state of Minnesota to explore networks with rural women, connections and discuss leadership. We are excited to hear from and keep connecting local women to each other in meaningful ways,” said founder, Teresa Kittridge.

The meetings will take place via Zoom, are organized by county clusters and women are welcome to join in the meeting that works best for their schedule.

● Thursday, March 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for Kittson, Roseau, Marshall, Pennington, and Red Lake

● Saturday, March 6 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for Beltrami, Lake of the Woods, Clearwater, and Hubbard

● Tuesday, March 9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for Clay, Becker, Ottertail, and Wilkin

● Friday, March 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m. for White Earth, Polk, Norman and Mahnomen

Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfs6mwkEC8-TeAcccasrWYrfpnKXxA6DNzLWz5j3a6lbt-Sog/viewform. Share the link with your friends.

This initiative is supported by the Northwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships and the Center for Urban and Regional Affairs.

*​For this project - Northwest Minnesota includes Kittson, Roseau, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, Clearwater, Beltrami, Polk, Norman, Mahnomen, Clay, Becker, Hubbard, Ottertail and Wilkin counties; Red Lake; White Earth and portions of Leech Lake Nations

About 100 Rural Women:​ ​100 Rural Women​ is an emerging nonprofit based in northern Minnesota whose mission is to serve and support rural women: identify, connect and create relationships, models of networking, leadership, mentorship and civic engagement.

About Northwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships (NWRSDP):​ ​The University of Minnesota Extension ​Northwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership​ (Northwest RSDP) contributes to a vibrant future for Northwest Minnesota. They partner with residents and organizations in the northwestern region of the state to support their ideas to improve the sustainability of their local communities.

About the Center for Urban and Regional Affairs (CURA): ​The ​Center for Urban and Regional Affairs​ (CURA) works with community leaders and local government partners to produce knowledge that drives change. Our mission is to connect the resources of the University of Minnesota with the interests and needs of urban communities and the region for the benefit of all.