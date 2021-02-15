Benedictine Crookston celebrates Kindness Week

Times Report

Crookston Times

Benedictine Living Community in Crookston is kicking off their 2021 Kindness Week with activities and themes planned for each day.

Sunday, the children from the Little Village Daycare hand-crafted cards for BLC’s veteran residents and tenants, and handed them out. Monday, BLC recognized Pastor Bill Humiston as one of their super heroes on Super Hero Day.

For more photos and recognitions during their Kindness Week, visit the Benedictine Living Community - Crookston Facebook page.