Fournet Building project closer to completion with delivery of sheetrock

Fournet Building renovations are getting closer to completion with the delivery of sheetrock for the walls Tuesday.

Fournet owner and local developer Jeff Evers told the Times they received over 30,000 pounds of sheetrock Tuesday and, as a pleasant surprise, the supply company had placed the materials inside before the construction crew could lend a hand to help.

The Fournet Building project deadline, Evers said, is June 1 and the new all-in-one skylight will be placed in mid-May.

Main floor storefront windows have also been installed over the last few weeks along with new doors.