Crookston Public Library resumes walk-in hours, author event coming up

Lake Agassiz Regional Library locations in Crookston, Fertile, McIntosh and Moorhead have resumed walk-in library services. The libraries will continue to offer curbside delivery of books, movies, printing jobs and more.

The libraries will be open during the following hours:

Crookston Public Library:

Monday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Fertile Public Library:

Tuesday 10-6

Wednesday 12-8

Thursday 10-6

Friday 10-6

McIntosh Public Library:

Monday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday 12-5 p.m.

Thursday 4-7 p.m.

Friday 12-5 p.m.

Moorhead Public Library:

Monday 10-6

Tuesday 10-6

Wednesday 10-6

Thursday 10-6

Friday 10-6

Saturday10-6

Sunday Closed

AUTHOR VIRTUAL PRESENTATION

Local libraries are inviting the community to discover the importance of books in a world of chaos with a virtual event featuring beloved author William Kent Krueger. The presentation will be streamed live on the Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s Facebook page with Krueger highlighting the profound and positive influence of books in his life.

Krueger writes the Cork O'Connor mystery series set in the north woods of Minnesota in addition to standalone novels. His work has received a number of awards, including the Minnesota Book Award, the Loft-McKnight Fiction Award, the Anthony Award, the Barry Award, the Dilys Award, and the Friends of American Writers Prize. His last nine novels were all New York Times bestsellers. Ordinary Grace, his stand-alone novel published in 2013, received the Edgar Award, given by the Mystery Writers of America in recognition for the best novel published in that year. The companion novel, This Tender Land, was published in September 2019 and was the most borrowed book of 2020 for Lake Agassiz Regional Library customers.

The event can be watched live free-of-charge on February 16, 2021 at 7 p.m. by visiting facebook.com/larlmn/live, with a recording available at larl.org/athome after the event. A Facebook account is not required for viewing. This event is made possible thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

About Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK Sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 833-522-5275 or online at www.larl.org.