American Crystal Sugar provides cookies to Crookston School District

American Crystal Sugar provided cookies to the Crookston School District to show their appreciation for the district’s efforts.

Attached to each cookie was the message, “Supporting Our Educators Who Support Us! Thank you from American Crystal Sugar.”

The cookies were American Crystal’s way of doing something for the teachers and staff as 2020 had been a very challenging year due to COVID-19 and American Crystal wanted to recognize all the extra effort it has taken to provide education during these trying times.

The “Beet Sugar Cookies” were made by RBJ’s Family Restaurant. American Crystal thanks Kim Samuelson and her staff for being able to make the cookies that were brought to the school district office at Crookston High School for staff to enjoy.