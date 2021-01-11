Local bars/restaurants ready for reopening Monday

Crookston bars, restaurants and the Grand Theatre reopened (again) for indoor dining/entertainment on Monday and you can almost hear the sighs of relief and sense the excitement from owners and managers. The Times caught up with a few to see how the last pandemic-related shutdown went and how they’re feeling to be open once again.

IRISHMAN’S SHANTY

The Times drove by the Irishman’s Shanty Sunday night and noticed a handful of taller gentlemen walking out with to-go orders.Turns out they were basketball players from the University of Minnesota Crookston who had just picked up a large food order. Shanty owner Paul Gregg told the Times during a phone call that he’s grateful for all the support he has received from the community during the latest shutdown and noted he and his staff are “all happy and all smiles” about reopening their doors Monday.

Gregg said the shutdown took away their “best month” and added that December 2020 was the worst month of the year.

“There were no Christmas parties, no big groups, no Tom and Jerry’s night, and we had holiday decorations up that no one got to see” he explained with somber in his voice. “I’ve been at this for 45+ years and we’ve been through fires, floods and now pandemics. I feel bad for the others (bars/restaurants) in town that are newer and we could continue talking about all the negatives, but we do have some positives like the Line 3 pipeline (construction), soybean crushing plant coming, downtown excitement, housing with (Bob) Herkenhoff and more.”

“I could say ‘woah is me’ but I’d really like to thank the locals for making extra efforts to get food to-go,” Gregg added. “We’re also going from eight employees to 20 something now that we get to reopen.”

The Shanty will be open for food from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays from 2-6 p.m. The bar and off-sale will be open until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday as well as until 6 p.m. on Sundays. They have banquet/meeting room space available and, with the guidelines, bar seating will accommodate groups of two. For more information, call 281-9912 or visit www.irishmansshanty.com.

CROOKSTON INN/SCOBEY’S PUB & GRUB

Owner Laurie Stahlecker told the Times that today (Monday, January 11) “almost feels like the very first day we opened last February.”

“We’re excited to have everybody back!” Stahlecker added with excitement. “I hope the community feels the same and will come out. We’ll still be doing all of our sanitizing of our booths and chairs after someone leaves and masks are still required as are reservations though we can do them at the door.”

Scobey’s Pub & Grub will be open for food Monday through Saturday from 4-9 p.m. plus curbside to-go and online ordering, and the bar will be open until 10 p.m. Something new that Scobey’s will be offering is Sunday’s dine-in only at the bar from 12-7 p.m. with no curbside or online ordering available that day. Scobey’s will have a reduced menu for the time being. For more information or to place an order, call 470-1000 or visit www.crookstoninn.com.

GRAND THEATRE

The Grand’s doors were closed (again) in November during a statewide attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 and went back to offering movie theater snacks to go on the weekends. They had “Family Movie Night” and football Sunday specials plus offered collectible items like the “Wonder Woman” cup and tin to grab people’s attention.

They’ll reopen their doors to guests on Friday, January 15 and will offer $5 movies all day through March 15, plus they’ll be showing “The Croods: A New Age.” The Grand also noted they’ll continue to do $3 Tuesdays.

They wrote on Facebook, “2020 was easily the toughest year for us, but we are going to be back STRONGER than EVER!”

The Grand Theatre offers private events like birthday parties, video games on the big screen, family gatherings and office meetings. To learn more, call 281-1820 or message them on Facebook.

• RBJ’S: RBJ’s Restaurant owner Kim Samuelson told the Times they’re open for indoor dining and their hours, for now, are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. They offer to-go orders and special orders as well.

• I.C. MUGGS: Mugoos Pizza will be open from 4-9 p.m. and bar closes at 10 p.m. Pull tabs will also be available until 9:30 p.m. and only six people per table due to state guidelines. Best Buy Liquors will continue normal hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11a .m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. “We are so excited to see you all today!” Muggs wrote on Facebook. “Hope to see you all in person here at IC Muggs real soon!”

• DRAFTS: “Who’s excited???!!! We are!!” Drafts wrote on Facebook. Drafts says it’s a time to celebrate as they reopen for indoor dining. Their hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays for dine-in, take-out, curbside and off-sale. Their Sunday off-sale is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They note that masks are still required, reservations are required though they can be made on-site, and six or less people per table.

• CROOKS CLUB: Their bar hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Stop in, we have missed you!” Crooks Club wrote on Facebook.

• CROOKSTON EAGLES: “We’re finally back and ready to serve you!” the Eagles wrote on Facebook. Their bar hours will be Monday through Friday from 3-10 p.m. and Saturday from 1-10 p.m. They’ll have Bingo Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. (note the new time) plus Bingo on Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. and the kitchen will be serving food during Bingo. Social distancing, masks and other COVID-10 guidelines will be followed.

• WONDERFUL LIFE FOODS: “We are happy to be able to offer limited and social distanced indoor dining,” WLF wrote on Facebook. They’ll continue their normal hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

• HEROES RISE COFFEE COMPANY: They’ll be offering indoor dining for the first time since opening their Crookston location and said, “Words can’t even express how excited we are to reopen at 50% capacity on Monday!” They’ll be open Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• SNOW SLED INN, GENTILLY - They will be opening back up for the year on Friday, January 15 at 11 a.m.