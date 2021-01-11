Frisks join American Federal Bank in Crookston

Times Report

American Federal Bank in Crookston is pleased to welcome new employees Ag and Business Banker Brian D. Frisk and Ag and Business Banking Analyst Chrissa R. Frisk.

The Frisks have extensive careers in agriculture lending.

Brian has been a Loan Officer and Vice President at AgCountry since 1996. Before AgCountry, he sold grain bins and drying equipment for the Custom Marketing Company in Fargo.

Chrissa started in the Accounting Department at AgCounty in 2009 and most recently was a Loan Officer and Assistant Vice President. She also has several years of banking experience at the former Crookston National Bank, now Northern Sky Bank.

Brian is a native of Crookston and a graduate of Crookston High School. He earned a Marketing Degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Chrissa earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Psychology from Chadron State College, Chadron, Nebraska, and an Associate’s Degree in Sociology from Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, Wyoming. She is a native of Newcastle, Wyoming and graduated from Newcastle High School.

Brian is a member of the Lions Club in Crookston and has served in several leadership roles with the service organization.

American Federal is a financially-strong, employee-owned community bank with full-service banking locations in Crookston, Fosston, East Grand Forks, Warren, Hallock, Moorhead, Ada and Fergus Falls in Minnesota and Grand Forks, Fargo, Wahpeton and Northwood in North Dakota. American Federal is a Top Ag Lender in the United States and celebrated its 125th Anniversary in 2016.