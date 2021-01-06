Times Report

Crookston Times

Fournet Building construction continues downtown with a portion of Broadway blocked off in front of the building to accommodate contractors working on the storefront glass and skylight support.

Mesabi Glass started glass work Monday and will work through the week and possibly into next week to wrap up the storefront windows.

Fournet owner and developer Jeff Evers told the Times his crew worked through the weekend to remove the old skylight structure and cover the area to allow for the new beams that will hold one large skylight instead of the previous three skylights. The steel support beams will run from the basement to the roof to hold the rack for the new skylight which Evers says should be installed this spring.

The Fournet has also had electrical, HVAC (heating/ventilation/air-conditioning), and fire suppression vendors onsite performing tasks this week as well.