Times to draw for free one-year subscription

Crookston Times

Brady Manteufel was one of the many deer hunters who submitted photos as part of the 4th Annual Times/Valley Shopper Deer Hunters Photo Contest. Drawings were held on Dec. 15 for many prizes donated by contest sponsors, which include the Crookston Times.

Manteufel’s name was drawn as the winner of a one-year print and digital subscription to the Times. But since he lives quite a distance from Crookston, Manteufel politely declined the prize, but asked if his prize might be donated to someone else, so that’s what we’re going to do.

At noon on Friday, Jan. 1, the Times will post Manteufel’s picture and information about the free subscription on our Facebook page and everyone who shares the post (publicly, so we can see your name) over the ensuing 24 hours will be included in a drawing for the free subscription.

We will notify the winner and get you all set up for your free print and digital subscription, which is a $99 value.