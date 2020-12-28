Prairie Business accepting nominations for 2021 Top 25 Women in Business

Times Report

Crookston Times

Prairie Business has opened the nomination period for its annual Top 25 Women in Business, a list that honors some of the region's most successful and noteworthy business women.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 15, and winning candidates will be profiled in the March issue of the magazine.

Prairie Business is looking for women who are leaders in their businesses and communities in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota, whose achievements make them stand out in their careers and communities. Each nomination must include details of the candidate’s business accomplishments, as well as information of any civic work or volunteerism.

“Every year Prairie Business staff looks forward to reading about the women who continue to impact and make a difference in the region,” said editor Andrew Weeks. “We are excited to receive nominations for our 2021 list. Don’t delay, nominate today!”

For additional information, contact Weeks at aweeks@prairiebusinessmagazine.com or 701-780-1276.