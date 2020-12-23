Enbridge buys gift cards for Line 3 workers’ meals at RBJ’s, Shanty

Times Report

This holiday season, Enbridge is thanking those who are building Line 3, and the communities all across the pipeline route who have provided hospitality for the workers. As part of that effort, Enbridge has purchased over 3,600 gift cards from northern Minnesota restaurants, totaling more than $90,000.

“We wanted to find a way to give back to the communities and businesses in northern Minnesota who we know have experienced significant economic strain due to the pandemic, while also thanking the construction crews who are building the Line 3 replacement project,” says Lorraine Little, director of Community Engagement for Enbridge. “Purchasing these gift cards is a win-win because they help support local businesses and provide some holiday cheer for the crews.”

Workers will be picking up their meals from local establishments this week all across the state. In the far northwestern part of the project right of way 1,150 workers have received gift cards for meals from the following businesses:

• Viking Diner – Viking

• Fozzie’s BBQ – Thief River Falls and Bemidji

• Black Cat Sports Bar – Thief River Falls

• The Hive Bar & Grill – Thief River Falls

• Irishman’s Shanty – Crookston

• RBJ’s Family Restaurant – Crookston