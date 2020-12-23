Design of new road to AIC requires local dollars

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

The 2020 bonding bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature includes just under $900,000 to construct a new road from Ingersoll Avenue on Crookston’s southern edge to the new Ag Innovation Campus to be built in 2021. But the funding language does not include the word “design,” which means around $50,000 in local funds is going to have to be found to cover design-related costs, CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth says.

“We’re going to have to pick up our boot straps a little bit and find some money,” Hoiseth said, adding that he and City Administrator Amy Finch are currently trying to determine the best place to find the necessary local dollars. “I think we can find some,” he noted. “...Unfortunately, the word ‘design’ was not in the bonding language, but, nevertheless, this is a good project for us.”

It’s still possible that the City and/or CHEDA will apply for grant funds, that require a local match, from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) Business Development and Public Infrastructure (BDPI) program, which was allocated $8.2 million in the bonding bill. Program officials, Hoiseth noted, have said that if Crookston applied for a grant from the program, it would be strongly considered because state officials are excited about the Ag Innovation Campus initiative here.