Northwest Minnesota Foundation: Emergency Relief and Recovery grants awarded

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) has selected 32 organizations from across the region to receive Emergency Relief and Recovery grant funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $195,000 will be provided to the following:

• Agassiz Environmental Learning Center

• Care and Share of Crookston

• Churches United

• City of Stephen

• Crookston Area Seniors Association

• City of Ada - Dekko Community Center

• Face It Together Bemidji

• Fertile-Beltrami Food Shelf

• Goodridge Lions Club

• HELPP, Inc.

• Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center

• Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota

• Journey Outreach-River City Church

• Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota

• LifeCare Medical Center

• Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota

• North Country Food Bank

• Northern Cass Developmental Achievement Center

• Northern Dental Access Center - Halstad

• Northwestern Mental Health Center

• Northwest Minnesota Multi-County Housing Redevelopment Authority

• Village of Hope

• Polk County Developmental Achievement Center

• Red Lake Homeless Shelter

• Schoolcraft Learning Community

• Society for St. Vincent de Paul - St Philip's Conference

• St. Mary's Mission School

• Thief River Falls Area Food Shelf

• United Way of Bemidji Area

• United Way of Crookston

• Violence Intervention Project

• Warren S.O.S. Living at Home - Block Nurse Program

“Although we are excited to provide funding for direct services, we are still concerned that the need for financial relief is greater than our limited resources can handle,” states Nate Dorr, vice president for advocacy at Northwest Minnesota Foundation in Bemidji. “We encourage folks to remain diligent in practicing public health recommendations so we can get back to normal quicker.”

This was the second round of emergency relief grant funding from the foundation to provide direct assistance to communities most in need. Dorr says the foundation is posting recorded video interviews with grantees on their website. The recorded storytelling is a way of sharing how communities are meeting the challenges of the pandemic. A third and final round of emergency relief and recovery funding will open in late-January to focus on recovery efforts.

For more information about NMF programs and services, visit www.nwmf.org