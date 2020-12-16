CVB agreement approved, lodging tax check given

Times Report

Crookston Times

The agreement between the new Crookston Visitors Bureau and City of Crookston was approved by the city council this week and City Administrator Amy Finch handed CVB Chair Nell DeBoer a check for $23,766.15 from lodging taxes that have been collected in 2020 after the former agreement with the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce was terminated.

The CVB is currently working on a new visitors guide and website to start marketing Crookston for overnight stays and tourism.

“This money is really going to help us with the visitors guide and website,” DeBoer said. “There are definitely more exciting things to come.”