DEE, Inc. announces third quarter IDEA winner

Crookston Times

Chris Rick was recently selected as the Improve DEE Excellence Award (IDEA) winner for the 3rd quarter, 2020. Rick, who works in the Permanent Mold department at DEE Incorporated, won the award for his suggestion to improve nitrogen use for degassing aluminum. He has been an employee at Dee Inc. for 6 years, is a resident of Crookston and has a wife Shirley, twin daughters Kristen and Cheyenne age 4 and a son Hunter age 3.

The IDEA program is a quarterly award program that recognizes employees for their suggestions to improve DEE Inc. It provides a formal method for employees to recommend improvements and for management to evaluate and implement them.

The program was established in 2004 as a part of the company’s ISO 9001 program.

Rick received a $50 gas card along with a plaque.